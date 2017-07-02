2 US volunteers die fighting Islamic State group in Syria

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A former protester who met his partner when she was pepper-sprayed at Occupy Wall Street was one of two American volunteers killed fighting the Islamic State group in Syria last week.

A U.S.-backed Syrian Kurdish militia known as the YPG announced Tuesday that Robert Grodt, of Santa Cruz, California, and Nicholas Alan Warden, of Buffalo, New York, died in battle in Raqqa, the Islamic State group’s de facto capital.

Grodt had been active in several causes in the United States and met Kaylee Dedrick, of Albany, New York, at Occupy Wall Street in 2011. Their daughter was born in 2012 and was dubbed the Occubaby.

Warden’s father, Mark Warden, of Depew, New York, tells the Military Times newspaper his son served four years in the Army and five in the French Foreign Legion before going to Syria.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.