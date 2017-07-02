501.5
2 US volunteers die fighting Islamic State group in Syria

By The Associated Press July 12, 2017 6:48 pm 07/12/2017 06:48pm
FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2011, file photo, Amber Oestreich, left, and Robert Grodt, who are part of the protest movement Occupy Wall Street, rest on a mattress in New York's Zuccotti Park. People's Protection Units, also known by their Kurdish initials as the YPG, a U.S.-backed Syrian Kurdish militia, said Tuesday, July 11, 2017, that two American volunteers were killed fighting the Islamic State group in northern Syria last week. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A former protester who met his partner when she was pepper-sprayed at Occupy Wall Street was one of two American volunteers killed fighting the Islamic State group in Syria last week.

A U.S.-backed Syrian Kurdish militia known as the YPG announced Tuesday that Robert Grodt, of Santa Cruz, California, and Nicholas Alan Warden, of Buffalo, New York, died in battle in Raqqa, the Islamic State group’s de facto capital.

Grodt had been active in several causes in the United States and met Kaylee Dedrick, of Albany, New York, at Occupy Wall Street in 2011. Their daughter was born in 2012 and was dubbed the Occubaby.

Warden’s father, Mark Warden, of Depew, New York, tells the Military Times newspaper his son served four years in the Army and five in the French Foreign Legion before going to Syria.

