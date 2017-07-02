501.5
2 Penn State ex-officials begin jail terms in Sandusky case

By The Associated Press July 15, 2017 9:48 am 07/15/2017 09:48am
Two former high-ranking Penn State administrators have reported to a county jail to serve sentences for how they responded to a 2001 complaint about Jerry Sandusky showering with a boy.

Centre County Correctional Facility Lt. Michael Woods says former university vice president Gary Schultz and former athletic director Tim Curley turned themselves in Saturday morning. The jail is about 7 miles (11 kilometers) from Penn State’s main campus.

Schultz and Curley pleaded guilty to misdemeanor child endangerment in March, leading prosecutors to drop three felony charges of child endangerment and conspiracy.

Curley must serve three months in jail, while Schultz has two months.

Former Penn State president Graham Spanier was convicted of the same offense and faces two months in jail. He remains free on bail while he appeals to Superior Court.

