501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » 2 charged after Kentucky…

2 charged after Kentucky woman fatally beaten with stick

By The Associated Press July 25, 2017 6:30 am 07/25/2017 06:30am
Share

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (AP) — Authorities in Kentucky have charged two people with fatally beating a woman with a stick after following a trail of blood that led to a home.

WKYT-TV reported Monday that a Whitley County sheriff’s deputy found 36-year-old Michelle E. Marlow of Williamsburg dead in a bedroom. The deputy found a man and a woman elsewhere in the home with blood on them. Court documents say they couldn’t explain the blood.

A witness told investigators he saw the man and woman strike the victim in the head with a stick, and a second witness said he saw the man drag the woman inside.

Investigators arrested Chris James Lowe and Lori Chanell Mattie and charged them with murder. Lowe also is charged with tampering with physical evidence. It’s unclear if they have lawyers.

___

Information from: WKYT-TV, http://www.wkyt.com

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Storm damage on Kent Island

An early morning storm destroyed homes, toppled trees and left thousands without power. See photos of the damage.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?