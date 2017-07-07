501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » 100-year-old woman says wine…

100-year-old woman says wine keeps her going

By The Associated Press July 7, 2017 3:34 am 07/07/2017 03:34am
Share

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — A Maine resident celebrating her 100th birthday says wine is the secret to her longevity.

WCSH-TV reports (http://on.wcsh6.com/2sw17KV ) Florence Bearse, of Bangor, turned 100 Thursday. The Massachusetts native dedicated her life to running a restaurant and serving others before retiring.

The centenarian is known for both her sense of humor and her no-nonsense attitude at the Westgate Center for Rehabilitation.

Bearse says she also likes her wine. She adds that people shouldn’t “take any bologna” if they want to live to be 100.

___

Information from: WCSH-TV, http://www.wcsh6.com

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Latest News Living News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

July 4 celebration in DC

Fireworks and other celebrations on the Mall drew thousands. See photos.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?