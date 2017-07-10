501.5
10-year-old St. Louis boy dies after being shot in the head

By The Associated Press July 24, 2017 7:40 am 07/24/2017 07:40am
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities say a 10-year-old boy has died after he was shot in the head in a St. Louis public housing complex.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2gVRl3t ) reports that the shooting happened Sunday evening inside a home in the complex. Police Lt. Joseph Crews says the boy wasn’t conscious or breathing when officers arrived and was pronounced dead. Homicide detectives are investigating the circumstances of the shooting, including whether it was accidental.

Police released no other details about the shooting.

The Clinton-Peabody public housing complex where it happened is part of the city’s Peabody Darst Webbe neighborhood. The neighborhood is one of the more dangerous in the city, and crime is up nearly 50 percent in the last six months compared to the same period last year.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

