10 Things to Know for Tuesday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Tuesday:

1. WHAT DONALD TRUMP JR. SAYS HE WANTED FROM RUSSIAN LAWYER

The president’s son acknowledges he made time for the meeting during the 2016 campaign in hopes of getting information about Hillary Clinton.

2. IRAQ RECLAIMS MOSUL FROM ISLAMIC STATE

The end of fighting finishes off the extremists’ so-called territorial caliphate — but also leaves nearly 900,000 people displaced and neighborhoods demolished.

3. WHY GOP DIVISIONS WIDEN OVER NEW HEALTHCARE PLAN

During the July 4 break, lawmakers heard complaints from constituents alarmed by the possible loss of health benefits, causing further cracks in the Republican proposal to replace “Obamacare.”

4. ‘I DON’T KNOW WHAT’S WORSE — FIRE, OR WATER’

Chuck Wilsey sums up life in the Northern California town of Oroville, menaced by wildfires five months after torrential rains threatened to erode a massive dam there.

5. FBI ARRESTS US SOLDIER ON TERROR CHARGES

A criminal complaint filed by the FBI says Ikaika Kang attempted to provide classified military documents and a drone to the Islamic State group.

6. WHERE NASA’S JUNO SPACECRAFT CONDUCTS FLYBY

The spacecraft passes above Jupiter’s swirling Great Red Spot.

7. TILLERSON ATTEMPTS TO RESOLVE DISPUTE BETWEEN QATAR, NEIGHBORS

The U.S. secretary of state thrusts America into the middle of an Arab squabble at a time when President Trump had hoped the U.S. allies would unite against terrorism.

8. THREATS TO LAWMAKERS SPIKE IN 2017

U.S. Capitol Police have investigated more threats to members of Congress in the first six months of the year than in all of 2016, says the chief law enforcement official for the House

9. AS POLLS TANK, CHRISTIE TURNS TO TALK RADIO

“The later you get in your term the less you care” about low popularity, the N.J. governor says while auditioning for a N.Y. sports show.

10. ON ‘GAME OF THRONES,’ WINTER IS ALWAYS COMING FOR ECONOMY

Only the wealthy seem stay afloat financially — no matter how reckless they are— as the HBO series enters season seven.

