10 Things to Know for Today

1. ‘WE’RE LOOKING AT A HUMAN-TRAFFICKING CRIME’

The suspect is due in court after nine people are found dead, and the death toll could rise after dozens were pulled from a sweltering tractor-trailer found parked outside a Walmart in San Antonio.

2. TRUMP SON-IN-LAW HEADS TO CONGRESS IN RUSSIA PROBE

Jared Kushner, who is a senior adviser to the president and is married to Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, will talk to staff on the Senate Intelligence Committee behind closed doors.

3. TALIBAN CLAIM SUICIDE BOMBING IN KABUL THAT KILLS 24

The attack took place in a western section of the capital where several prominent politicians reside and at rush hour, ensnaring workers and students, an official says.

4. WHAT NORTH KOREANS ARE FINDING AFTER 6 DECADES

They continue to dig up thousands of U.S. bombs, mortars and pieces of live ammunition leading one bomb-squad member to say the cleanup will take longer than a century to complete.

5. EX-MEMBERS: BRAZILIANS FUNNELED AS ‘SLAVES’ BY US CHURCH

North Carolina-based Word of Faith Fellowship forced the South Americans to work in jobs like babysitting and construction for little or no pay while subjecting them to physical or verbal assaults, AP finds.

6. HOW HEALTH CARE BILL WILL LOOK A MYSTERY

Sen. John Thune, R-N.D., says lawmakers will move forward with a key vote this week on a GOP health bill, but it’s uncertain whether the legislation will seek to replace “Obamacare” or repeal it.

7. HOW EARLY TREATMENT IS VIEWED AS A ‘CURE’ FOR HIV

A South African girl born with the AIDS virus has kept her infection suppressed for 8 1/2 years after stopping anti-HIV medicines.

8. BLACK WOMEN PICKING UP FIREARMS FOR SELF-DEFENSE

Some say they want to protect their homes, families and themselves, while others cite a worry about today’s political climate inspiring violence.

9. POLITICALLY AMBITIOUS PUPS AND KITTIES NEED NOT APPLY

The job of first pet — an enviable White House gig with luxurious live-in privileges and guaranteed positive press coverage — is not currently available.

10. SPIETH MATCHES NICKLAUS WITH 3RD MAJOR BEFORE AGE 24

The Texan’s remarkable bogey from the driving range on the 13th hole at the British Open gives him the third leg of the career Grand Slam.

