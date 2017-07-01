501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » 1 dead after seaplane…

1 dead after seaplane hits wave near aviation convention

By The Associated Press July 28, 2017 6:53 pm 07/28/2017 06:53pm
Share

OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) — Officials say a seaplane hit a large wave and overturned while trying to take off near an aviation convention in eastern Wisconsin, killing one person from Minnesota and critically injuring another.

Experimental Aircraft Association spokesman Dick Knapinski says the six-seat seaplane was going about 80 mph when it crashed into Lake Winnebago late Thursday.

Authorities say two people were trapped inside the plane when it flipped. Another escaped.

Winnebago County Chief Deputy Coroner Chris Shea says a woman who died Friday was a passenger. Her name was not released.

National Transportation Safety Board investigator Dan Baker says another person remained in critical condition. The third was released from the hospital.

The weeklong event attracts 550,000 people from more than 80 countries to Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Photos

Presidential pets through the years

You remember Bo and Sunny and Barney, too. But what about Misty the cat, Freckles the beagle and Pushinka the mongrel offspring of the famous Soviet space dog?

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?