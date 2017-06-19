502

Wounded UPS shooting survivor baffled over suspect’s motive

By The Associated Press June 19, 2017 6:14 pm 06/19/2017 06:14pm
People walk past a makeshift memorial for UPS driver and shooting victim Wayne Chan on Haight Street Monday, June 19, 2017, in San Francisco. A San Francisco man wounded in a shooting at a UPS warehouse that left four dead was on crutches Monday and still struggling to figure out why a fellow driver brought a gun to work last week and shot dead three drivers, including Chan. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A San Francisco UPS driver recovering from a gunshot wound says he does not understand why colleague Jimmy Lam shot him and killed three fellow workers last week in a warehouse workplace shooting.

A police official has said that Lam appears to have felt disrespected by co-workers but did not know if that motivated the shooting.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the official was not authorized to discuss the investigation publicly.

Wounded driver Alvin Chen told The Associated Press in an interview Monday that disrespecting Lam would not have been in character for those killed.

Chen said Monday his friends Benson Louie and Wayne Chan were kind people and that the third man killed, Mike Lefiti, was helpful.

Chen says the shooting happened after worker warm-up stretches.

