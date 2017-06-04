National News

Home » Latest News » National News » Woman seeks release before…

Woman seeks release before pipeline protest shooting trial

By The Associated Press June 4, 2017 2:44 pm 06/04/2017 02:44pm
Share

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A woman accused of shooting at law officers during a protest against the Dakota Access oil pipeline wants to get out of jail before her trial next month.

An attorney for 38-year-old Red Fawn Fallis argues releasing Fallis from jail to a halfway house would facilitate communication.

Attorney Bruce Ellison told The Bismarck Tribune (http://bit.ly/2qVeiU1 ) that a noncustodial setting would allow him and Fallis to “better go through videos, pictures and have open discussion.”

But Assistant U.S. Attorney David Hagler argues Fallis remains a flight risk.

Prosecutors allege that Fallis, who is from Denver, fired a gun three times at officers during an operation to force pipeline protesters off private land in October. Fallis has pleaded not guilty.

U.S. District Judge Daniel Hovland has not yet ruled on the request.

___

Information from: Bismarck Tribune, http://www.bismarcktribune.com

Topics:
Business & Finance Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » Woman seeks release before…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Best DC-area food and drink festivals

Love wine, beer or BBQ? Check out these fun festivals.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

National News