Woman seeks release before pipeline protest shooting trial

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A woman accused of shooting at law officers during a protest against the Dakota Access oil pipeline wants to get out of jail before her trial next month.

An attorney for 38-year-old Red Fawn Fallis argues releasing Fallis from jail to a halfway house would facilitate communication.

Attorney Bruce Ellison told The Bismarck Tribune (http://bit.ly/2qVeiU1 ) that a noncustodial setting would allow him and Fallis to “better go through videos, pictures and have open discussion.”

But Assistant U.S. Attorney David Hagler argues Fallis remains a flight risk.

Prosecutors allege that Fallis, who is from Denver, fired a gun three times at officers during an operation to force pipeline protesters off private land in October. Fallis has pleaded not guilty.

U.S. District Judge Daniel Hovland has not yet ruled on the request.

___

