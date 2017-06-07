National News

West Virginia town’s flood-control channels being restored

By The Associated Press June 7, 2017 12:02 pm 06/07/2017 12:02pm
FILE - In this Saturday, June 25, 2016 file photo, Lt. Dennis Feazell, of the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources, watches for debris as he and a co-worker search flooded homes in Rainelle, W. Va. Cleanup work has started Wednesday, June 7, 2017, on flood-control channels in the West Virginia town of Rainelle, which was ravaged by flooding last year. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

RAINELLE, W.Va. (AP) — Cleanup work has started on flood-control channels in the West Virginia town of Rainelle, which was ravaged by flooding last year.

The town of 1,500 people, nestled in a low-lying valley, was battered as badly as any during the June 23 floods.

The West Virginia Conservation Agency says in a news release that the agency and its contractors are removing sediment from channel beds and clearing brush from the channel banks. The West Virginia National Guard will take the debris to another site for incineration.

The channels were built between 1959 and 1961 by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and have had little maintenance since.

Once restored, the channels will be better suited to handle floodwaters and divert them from homes and businesses

The work is expected to be completed by mid-June.

National News