Vermont woman convicted of killing ex-boyfriend, his son

By The Associated Press June 29, 2017 12:09 pm 06/29/2017 12:09pm
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont woman has been found guilty of aggravated murder in the 2014 shooting deaths of her ex-boyfriend and his adult son.

The jury returned the verdict Wednesday against 65-year-old Robin O’Neill on charges of aggravated murder in the deaths of 60-year-old Steven Lott and his son, 28-year-old Jamis Lott. Under Vermont law, the conviction carries an automatic sentence of life without parole.

Police say Steven Lott and O’Neill had recently ended their relationship and had been living together in Townshend at the time of the shooting. Jamis Lott had been visiting.

The Brattleboro Reformer reports defense attorney Ian Carleton declined to comment.

