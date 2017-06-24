502

Town settles with families of men in wrong burial plots

By The Associated Press June 24, 2017 11:38 am 06/24/2017 11:38am
TIVERTON, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island town has reached a settlement with the families of two men who were buried in the wrong cemetery plots.

A lawyer for one of the two families tells WPRI-TV (http://bit.ly/2s7HhV8 ) the town of Tiverton agreed to pay each family $1,750 for burial and legal fees. The agreement includes an exchanging of plot deeds.

In October 2015, the body of 65-year-old Lewis Chadwick Jr. was placed in the wrong family plot at the town-operated Pocasset Hill Cemetery. Last March, 87-year-old Raymond Murray, who was supposed to be buried in that plot, died. He was buried in Chadwick’s plot.

All parties have since agreed to leave both men buried in their current plots.

The town said in a statement to Chadwick’s family that it offers its “most sincere apologies.”

Information from: WPRI-TV, http://www.wpri.com

