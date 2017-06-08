800

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » The Latest: Suspect in…

The Latest: Suspect in 36 fire deaths appears in court

By The Associated Press June 8, 2017 1:51 pm 06/08/2017 01:51pm
Share
FILE - This Monday, June 5, 2017, file photo released by the Alameda County Sheriff's Office shows Derick Almena at Santa Rita Jail in Alameda County, Calif. The man blamed for the nation's deadliest structure fire in more than 14 years will be arraigned in Northern California on 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter. Almena is scheduled to enter a plea Thursday, June 8, 2017. (Alameda County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on charges filed in the deadly Oakland warehouse fire(all times local):

10:50 a.m.

A man who leased the Oakland warehouse where 36 people died in a massive fire appeared briefly in court on charges of involuntary manslaughter.

Derick Almena had been expected to enter a plea Thursday but his attorney asked to delay the arraignment.

A judge ordered the 47-year-old Almena to return June 15 when co-defendant Max Harris is expected to make his first appearance on the same charges.

Officials say the warehouse was illegally turned into living spaces and an unpermitted concert was held there on the night of the fire in December.

Almena’s attorney Jeffrey Krasnoff said his client is being used as a scapegoat and plans to fight the charges.

Harris doesn’t have an attorney yet.

___

1 a.m.

The man blamed for the nation’s deadliest structure fire in more than 14 years will appear in Northern California court on 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter.

Derick Almena is scheduled to enter a plea Thursday. The 47-year-old was arrested and charged Monday with creating a deadly firetrap by illegally converting an Oakland warehouse into a party space and housing.

A Dec. 2 fire at the warehouse killed 36 people.

Almena’s attorneys say he plans to fight the charges.

Almena’s assistant Max Harris was arrested in Los Angeles on the same charges. Alameda County sheriff’s deputies say Harris will soon be transferred to Northern California to face the charges.

Harris has no attorney on record. Both remain jailed on bail of nearly $1.1 million.

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » The Latest: Suspect in…
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

2017 CMT Music Awards

The biggest names in country music — and more! — came to Nashville, Tennessee, Wednesday night for the CMT Music Awards.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

National News