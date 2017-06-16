The Latest: Prosecutor: 1 victim in New Mexico rampage alive

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The Latest on a deadly rampage in northern New Mexico (all times local):

5:05 p.m.

Prosecutors say a victim they believed was killed in a shooting rampage in New Mexico is still alive and in critical condition.

District Attorney Marco Serna told reporters during a news conference Friday that one of the victims had been taken off life support, leading authorities to believe that she had died.

The suspect, 21-year-old Damian Herrera, was then charged with murder in the death of his mother, stepfather, brother and two other men he encountered after he fled the family’s home.

Serna said the murder count for Herrera’s mother has been withdrawn, and prosecutors will be waiting for word from the hospital before filing updated charges.

Authorities say the shooting of Herrera’s family is believed to have stemmed from an argument between Herrera and his stepfather.

___

3:30 p.m.

Family members tell police that a New Mexico man suspected of killing his mother, stepfather, brother and two strangers during a shooting rampage had made statements that he intended to kill or hurt people for fun.

A criminal complaint filed Friday details some of the events leading up to the shootings and the arrest of 21-year-old Damian Herrera following a pursuit and scuffle with police.

Herrera is facing murder and other charges. It’s not clear if he has an attorney.

Herrera’s sister and others were at the family’s home in a rural community in northern New Mexico on Thursday when they say they heard gunshots ring out.

According to the complaint, Herrera is accused of shooting his stepfather first. Witnesses told police the suspect shot his brother after a struggle and then shot his mother as she pleaded for her life.

___

8:50 a.m.

Authorities in northern New Mexico say a 21-year-old man has been arrested in a deadly rampage that left five people dead, including the suspect’s mother, stepfather and 20-year-old brother.

The New Mexico State Police say Damian Herrera was arrested after his three family members were killed Thursday at a home in La Madera in Rio Arriba County in what appeared to be a domestic dispute.

The State Police said the other two victims were later killed at separate locations in the region and that a truck belonging to one of those victims was stolen in Taos County.

According to the State Police, Herrera was arrested after a pursuit by Rio Arriba County deputies, a crash of the stolen pickup and a scuffle.

District Attorney Marco Serna says his office will charge Herrera with five counts of open murder and will request the court hold him without bond.

___

1:05 a.m.

Authorities have arrested a man who they say fatally shot five people in New Mexico on Thursday.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports (http://bit.ly/2szjd2r ) sheriff’s deputies arrested 21-year-old Damian Herrera in connection with the shootings across Taos and Rio Arriba counties.

District Attorney Marco Serna says his office will be charging Herrera with five counts of open murder and will request the court hold him without bond.

Authorities have not yet released a motive and say there doesn’t appear to be links between the victims.

The newspaper reports three people were killed in Vallecitos, a small community north of Ojo Caliente; another person was killed when the shooter went to nearby Tres Piedras; and the final victim was found in the village of Abiquiú.

No other information about the victims was released.