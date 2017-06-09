The Latest: Parents charged with concealing homicide

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Latest on the investigation into the discovery of child’s remains in Illinois after a woman told police in Las Vegas that her husband killed their 6-year-old daughter in 2013 (all times local):

The parents of a child found in an Illinois garage were charged Friday with concealing a homicidal death.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/2rb97nZ ) that state’s attorney Brendan Kelly announced at a news conference that 34-year-old Jason Quate and his wife were charged in St. Clair County, Illinois.

A woman in Las Vegas called police Monday night and said her daughter’s body was in the garage behind a vacant home in Centreville, Illinois, near St. Louis. Police found the body Tuesday morning. Police believe the child was killed in 2013 in nearby Belleville, Illinois, when the girl was 6. An autopsy performed Friday was unable to determine the cause of death.

The child’s father is jailed in Las Vegas on sex trafficking and other charges.

St. Clair County, Illinois, Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. says the autopsy was performed Friday but the body was too decomposed to immediately determine how the child died. Dye says further testing will be necessary on the bones, but it may not be for another couple of weeks.

The father of a girl whose body was found in the garage of an abandoned home in Illinois said little in his first appearance before a judge in Las Vegas, where he’s accused of forcing his wife into prostitution and abusing their two other daughters.

Jason Quate stood in shackles Friday and answered “Yes, sir,” when a judge asked if he understood he was charged with felony sex trafficking and living from the earnings of a prostitute.

The judge set a June 22 preliminary hearing of evidence in the case.

Quate is due in court Monday in Las Vegas on separate felony child abuse and possession of child pornography charges.

A man under investigation after his youngest daughter’s body was found in the garage of an abandoned home in Illinois is due to face a judge in Las Vegas, where he is accused of abusing two other daughters and forcing his wife into prostitution.

Jason Scott Quate is expected to have a lawyer appointed to his case during his court appearance Friday on charges of felony sex trafficking and living from the earnings of a prostitute.

Authorities found her body Tuesday in the garage of a vacant home in Centreville, Illinois, after Quate’s wife told police in Las Vegas where it could be found.