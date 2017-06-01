The Latest: Man at Trump hotel mentioned McVeigh in message

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on a doctor who was arrested at the Trump International Hotel after police found guns and ammunition in his car (all times local):

5:30 p.m.

Court documents say a physician who was arrested at the Trump International Hotel with guns and ammunition left a message for an acquaintance saying he had survival supplies, multiple cellphones and that his car resembled Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh “going on a camping trip.”

According to documents filed Thursday, Bryan Moles also said he was a “refugee intent on bringing down big pharmacy and big business medicine.”

Moles was arrested early Wednesday after the Pennsylvania State Police called District of Columbia authorities about a tip they’d received about Moles making threats and traveling to Washington to see the president. He is being charged with unlawful possession and transportation of a firearm.

The documents say Moles told authorities he suffered from PTSD, is a recovering alcoholic and that he’d drained his bank account before he left.

___

4 a.m.

A physician and Navy veteran arrested at the Trump International Hotel after police found an assault-style rifle in his car is expected to make an initial court appearance.

Forty-three-year-old Bryan Moles of Edinboro, Pennsylvania, was arrested Wednesday in the nation’s capital on weapons charges.

Police said they received a tip that Moles had sent a text message indicating he was traveling to visit the president with a carload of weapons. The Secret Service interviewed Moles and came away satisfied he was no threat to the president or anyone else they protect.

D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham says the weapons charge is serious and that his timely arrest may have averted a disaster.

Posts on Moles’ Facebook page indicate he’s a Trump supporter. He’s expected in court Thursday afternoon.