The Latest: Investigation begins in Montana deck collapse

LAKESIDE, Mont. (AP) — The Latest on a deck collapse in Montana that injured more than 50 people (all times local):

3:40 p.m.

The owner of Montana camp and retreat center says an investigation has begun into the deck collapse that injured more than 50 people.

The collapse happened Saturday at Glacier Camp, a lodge and retreat center on the shore of Flathead Lake that is owned by the Presbyterian church.

General Presbyter Marsha Anson said in a statement Monday that investigators are trying to determine the cause and that a contractor has completed an inspection to ensure other camp structures are safe.

She did not elaborate on who was conducting the investigation and did not immediately return a call or an email for comment.

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell has previously said that his department won’t investigate the collapse because there wasn’t a crime. He says it will be investigated by the church’s insurance company.

____

2 p.m.

A Montana hospital official says two patients who were critically injured in a deck collapse have been upgraded and are in good condition.

Mellody Sharpton of Kalispell Regional Medical Center said Monday that just nine of the 27 people who were hospitalized there after Saturday’s collapse at Glacier Presbyterian Camp remain. All are listed in good condition.

More than 50 people were injured when the deck gave way following a memorial service for a firefighter who died in April.

Most were taken to Kalispell Regional, but others were transported to four other hospitals.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many of those patients remain hospitalized.

___

9:50 a.m.

Police officials say a Montana resort’s insurer will investigate what caused a second-story deck to collapse and injure at least 50 people.

Two of those people are in critical condition from Saturday’s accident at a memorial service for a firefighter who died in April.

Witness Leslie Dillon says dozens of people gathered on the deck overlooking Flathead Lake after the service ended when the 10-foot high structure fell.

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell says his department won’t investigate the collapse because there wasn’t a crime. He says that the cause will be determined by the insurance investigator.

The injured were treated at five area hospitals. Kalispell Regional Medical Center spokeswoman Allison Meilicke says one of the two patients in critical condition was transported to a hospital in Seattle.