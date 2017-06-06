The Latest: Girlfriend: Fear led her to livestream shooting

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Latest on the trial of a Minnesota police officer in the fatal shooting of motorist Philando Castile (all times local):

10:50 a.m.

The girlfriend of a black motorist shot to death by a police officer during a traffic stop in Minnesota says she began streaming the event on Facebook because she feared for her own life.

Diamond Reynolds is testifying at the trial of Officer Jeronimo Yanez. Yanez is charged with manslaughter in the July death of 32-year-old Philando Castile in a St. Paul suburb.

Reynolds and her 4-year-old daughter were in the car when Castile was pulled over. She cried as squad car video, her Facebook video and still images of Castile were shown in court.

Asked why she took out her phone and began filming the event after Castile was shot, Reynolds said she wanted to make sure if she died “that people would know the truth.”

___

12:10 a.m.

The girlfriend of a black man killed by a Minnesota police officer is expected to continue testifying in the officer’s trial.

Diamond Reynolds began testifying Monday in the trial of St. Anthony police Officer Jeronimo Yanez. Yanez has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter in the July 6 death of Philando Castile.

Yanez, who is Latino, shot Castile during a traffic stop after Castile said he had a gun. Reynolds was in the car and livestreamed the shooting’s aftermath on Facebook.

Reynolds has already testified about her life with Castile and what she did on the day of the shooting, but she hasn’t yet talked about the shooting itself. She said Castile always carried his gun, and she saw him leave the apartment that morning with his firearm in its holster.

She’ll be back on the stand Tuesday morning.