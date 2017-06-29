The Latest: Couple arrested in death of girl in California

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on a child found dead in an SUV in Northern California (all times local):

12:40 p.m.

Police have arrested the mother of a toddler found dead in the back of an SUV parked the wrong way on a Northern California street.

Police arrested 27-year-old Angela Phakhin and her boyfriend, 46-year-old Untwan Smith, both of Arkansas, for child endangerment. Police say their actions may have led to the death of a 3-year-old girl in Rancho Cordova on Wednesday.

Smith also has an outstanding warrant out of Arkansas.

Sacramento County Sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Tony Turnbull says the child did not have obvious signs of trauma and the coroner’s office will determine a cause of death.

Phakhin and Smith are each being held on $1 million bail and are scheduled to be arraigned in Sacramento Superior Court on Friday. It was not immediately known if either has an attorney.

___

9:30 a.m.

Police have arrested the mother of a toddler found dead under some blankets in the back of an SUV parked the wrong way on a Northern California street.

Police arrested 27-year-old Angela Phakhin and her boyfriend, 46-year-old Untwan Smith, both of Arkansas, for child endangerment charges which may have led to the death of a 3-year-old girl in Rancho Cordova on Wednesday.

Smith also has an outstanding warrant out of Arkansas.

Sacramento County Sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Tony Turnbull says the child did not have obvious signs of trauma and that the coroner’s office will determine a cause of death.

Phakhin and Smith are being held on $1 million bail each and are scheduled to be arraigned in Sacramento Superior Court on Friday. It was not immediately known if either has an attorney.

___

9 p.m.

Authorities say they are investigating the death of a toddler found under some blankets in the back of an SUV parked the wrong way on a Northern California street.

Sacramento County Sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Tony Turnbull says the child was found unresponsive Wednesday in the backseat by Rancho Cordova police officers and pronounced dead at the scene.

He says a man and a woman found near the car were detained for questioning.

Turnbull says the couple owns the car and that a records check revealed the man had an outstanding warrant out of Arkansas.

Turnbull says the child did not have obvious signs of trauma and that the Sacramento Coroner’s office will determine a cause of death.

Police did not immediately release the names, ages or relationship of the child or the adults.