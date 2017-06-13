The Latest: Boy’s condition upgraded after Utah shooting

SANDY, Utah (AP) — The Latest on stalking report days before a Utah shooting that killed a woman her son (all times local):

5:40 p.m.

The family of a boy critically injured in a shooting that killed his mother and brother say his condition has been upgraded and he’s talking as he continues to improve.

Family spokesman Jeff White said in a statement Tuesday that 11-year-old Myles Rackley is getting stronger. White says his 6-year-old brother Jase will be remembered for his “bigger-than-life smile.”

Police records show the younger boy was killed along with mother Memorez Rackley three days after she reported her ex-boyfriend, Jeremy Patterson, had been relentlessly stalking her.

Police say Rackley encountered Patterson as she walked her boys home from school and climbed into the car of a woman who saw them arguing and stopped to help. Police say Patterson rammed the car, then got out and opened fire. The daughter of the woman who stopped was also hurt.

4:50 p.m.

Recordings of 911 calls illustrate the panic that hit a normally calm street in the Salt Lake City suburb of Sandy earlier this month after a man opened fire on a car full of children in a shooting that killed his ex-girlfriend, her 6-year-old son and injured two other children.

The calls made public Tuesday following a public records request by The Associated Press show that more than a dozen people called police to report that a man used his pickup truck to ram a sports utility vehicle off the road and started shooting as parents were picking up children from a nearby elementary school.

One woman tearfully told dispatchers that a child had been shot while others described taking cover to avoid the gunfire.

Documents released by police said Memorez Rackley three days before the shooting told a police dispatcher that Patterson had been relentlessly stalking her.

3:20 p.m.

Police say they couldn’t arrest a Utah man on a stalking report days before he killed his ex-girlfriend and her son because the woman didn’t want to press charges.

Sandy police Sgt. Jason Nielsen said Tuesday because the former couple didn’t live together and weren’t related, officers couldn’t arrest him unless victim Memorez Rackley wanted them to.

Rackley reported the stalking on Saturday, June 3 and told officers she planned to file for a protective order Monday morning. Rackley initially said she was afraid to have officers contact him about the relentless stalking because it could provoke him.

Utah courts spokesman Geoff Fattah says there’s no record of Rackley filing a petition for a protective order before the Tuesday, June 6 shooting that left Rackley and her son dead and two other children injured.

10:00 a.m.

A recording of a 911 call obtained by The Associated Press shows a Utah woman told police three days before she and her son were killed that she was worried for her safety and her children’s safety because she reported her ex-boyfriend was relentlessly stalking her.

The audio recording released by police Tuesday reveals Memorez Rackley called police three days before the shooting and said Jeremy Patterson had told her he had guns.

Rackley tells a dispatcher in the recording she was terrified Patterson would hunt her and her children down if police got in touch with him about the harassment.

Police reports say she later changed her mind and asked officers to contact him because she said Patterson he followed a friend of hers to try to find her.

She told an officer she would apply for a protective order to keep Patterson away from her.

Court records do not show a protective order was in place before the June 6 shooting that killed Rackley and her 6-year-old son and left her other son critically wounded.

9:15 a.m.

Police documents obtained by The Associated Press say a Utah woman fatally shot this month along with one of her sons had reported being relentlessly stalked by the man.

The documents released Tuesday also disclose that Memorez Rackley and Jeremy Patterson had previously been in a romantic relationship.

Rackley told police June 3 that Patterson followed her while she was driving her car in Salt Lake City’s suburb of Sandy and confronted her about their breakup while she was in a nail salon.

Rackley died June 6 after getting her children from school.

She was in an SUV with a woman who had picked her up when Patterson rammed it, got out of his pickup truck and opened fire.

The woman’s daughter and Rackley’s other son were wounded.

