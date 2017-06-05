National News

Suspicious package prompts scare at Dallas police building

By The Associated Press June 5, 2017 12:18 pm 06/05/2017 12:18pm
DALLAS (AP) — A portion of the Dallas police headquarters has been evacuated and nearby streets closed after a suspicious package was found.

The discovery of the package Monday morning near an entrance generated a broad emergency response around the building just south of downtown.

Police officers and other staff were ordered away from the part of the building where the package was found. People were told to stay away from the area.

Officials cited security concerns in asking media not to broadcast images of emergency personnel in protective gear examining the package.

