National News

Surgeon charged with child sex abuse suspected for years

By The Associated Press June 19, 2017 3:09 pm 06/19/2017 03:09pm
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Northern California prosecutors say a brain surgeon charged with sexually abusing children had been suspected of molesting youngsters for years and sought to impregnate women to create more victims.

The Santa Cruz district attorney’s office made those allegations in court papers filed Friday arguing against bail. A judge on Monday said James Kohut was entitled to bail, but ordered a financial background report to determine an amount. Kohut was ordered back to court June 28.

The Santa Cruz Sentinel first reported the prosecutor’s court filing.

Kohut and two nurses were arrested last month after police received a video they say depicts the sexual abuse of children.

Kohut’s attorney argued in court papers filed Thursday that video recordings and other evidence implicates the two nurses, but not the doctor.

