Supreme Court orders new trial in warden confrontation

By The Associated Press June 13, 2017 3:33 pm 06/13/2017 03:33pm
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Supreme Court says a man who got into an armed standoff with wardens deserves a new trial.

According to court documents, Robert Stietz confronted two wardens on his land Lafayette County in 2012. Stietz claims the men never clearly identified themselves and wrestled his rifle away. He drew his handgun and trained it on them, resulting in a standoff.

A jury found Stietz guilty of resisting and pointing a gun at officers. Stietz argued on appeal that the trial judge never instructed the jury on self-defense, robbing him of his right to present a defense.

The Supreme Court ruled 4-2 Tuesday that there’s enough evidence to support self-defense and granted Stietz a new trial.

A spokesman for the state Justice Department, which represented the wardens, called the ruling disappointing.

This story has been updated to correct the spelling of ‘Stietz.’

