Southern Utah wildfire grows, crews make slight gains

By The Associated Press June 25, 2017 12:29 am 06/25/2017 12:29am
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A southern Utah wildfire has grown more, reaching 62.7 square miles (162.4 square kilometers) by Saturday night.

The fire near the town of Brian Head is 8 percent contained and has destroyed at least 13 homes, fire officials said. About 1,000 firefighters and support personnel are battling the blaze, which started June 17 by someone using a torch to burn weeds.

More than 1,500 people have been evacuated from several hundred homes and cabins, fire information officer Erin Darboven said Saturday night. Evacuation orders were given in nearby alpine communities that are generally known for second homes as a weekend getaway for Las Vegas residents.

High winds and hot weather continue to intensify the fire but conditions are expected to improve Sunday before winds return Monday.

Officials said firefighters are trying to fully extinguish hot spots in the southwest corner in order to allow Brian Head residents to return.

