800

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » South Carolina deputy shoots,…

South Carolina deputy shoots, wounds burglary suspect

By The Associated Press June 8, 2017 8:39 am 06/08/2017 08:39am
Share

ANDERSON, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina sheriff’s deputy has shot and wounded a burglary suspect that authorities say pointed a gun at her.

Anderson County Sheriff Chad McBride told local news outlets the shooting happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Deputies were called after a woman saw a man enter her home. McBride said the woman was confronted by the man who pointed a gun at her before getting in a van.

McBride says a female deputy ordered the man out of the van and he pointed a gun at her. The sheriff said the deputy fired several shots, wounding the suspect. McBride said the injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

The deputy was not hurt.

The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating. SLED spokesman Thom Berry said the deputy and the suspect are white.

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » South Carolina deputy shoots,…
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

2017 CMT Music Awards

The biggest names in country music — and more! — came to Nashville, Tennessee, Wednesday night for the CMT Music Awards.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

National News