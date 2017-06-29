502

National News

Some inmates refusing to return to cells at Kansas prison

By The Associated Press June 29, 2017 3:48 pm 06/29/2017 03:48pm
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Department of Corrections says some inmates are refusing to return to their cells at the state’s maximum-security prison, but that no violence or injuries have been reported.

Department spokesman Todd Fertig released a statement saying inmates refused to return to their cells Thursday morning at the prison outside El Dorado. Fertig says the prison is now secure and measures are being taken to return inmates to their cell houses.

Fertig said he didn’t have further details about the incident.

The union representing prison workers says it has received reports from corrections officers that the prison has been on lockdown.

The Kansas Organization for State Employees has said in the past that the prison is understaffed and its officers are being required to work 12-hour shifts.

