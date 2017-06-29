502

Small New Jersey airports say Trump visits hurt business

By The Associated Press June 29, 2017 9:41 am 06/29/2017 09:41am
BEDMINSTER, N.J. (AP) — Some small private airports in New Jersey say the flight restrictions that accompany President Donald Trump’s visits to his Bedminster golf club are putting a damper on their businesses.

Visits from the president trigger a ban on all air traffic within 10 miles of Trump National Golf Club and restrictions on traffic within 30 miles. Restrictions are in place this weekend.

That creates problems for airports as far away as Bucks County in Pennsylvania. It restricts training flights, forcing pilots to fly with tracking devices and grounding skydivers and hot air balloons.

Solberg Airport co-owner Suzanne Nagle tells MyCentralJersey.com (http://mycj.co/2s5qpzt ) the economic impact could be devastating.

The Federal Aviation Administration says it will host a seminar to discuss problems created by the flight restrictions and possible solutions.

This story has been corrected to show the name of the agency is Federal Aviation Administration, not Federal Aviation Agency.

