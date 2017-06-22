502

National News

Sex offender with parole violation jumped 11 floors to death

By The Associated Press June 22, 2017
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say a man who jumped to his death from an 11th-floor apartment building in New York was a sex offender who was being taken into custody at the time for a parole violation.

The Post-Standard reports (http://bit.ly/2sucQMr ) that the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision issued a statement Wednesday night identifying the parolee as 37-year-old Jason Jock.

Syracuse police say parole officers had taken Jock into custody in his residence at the Skyline Apartments on Tuesday night. Officers say Jock used a phone to call a relative, then broke free from parole officers, ran toward an open window and jumped out.

The corrections department says Jock was being supervised in New York for the state of Colorado, where he was convicted of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old.

