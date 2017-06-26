502

Sex case in which student baked bread as penance called off

By The Associated Press June 26, 2017 12:29 pm 06/26/2017 12:29pm
BRENTWOOD, N.H. (AP) — The sexual assault trial of a former student from an elite New Hampshire prep school who was encouraged to bake bread for his accuser as an act of weekly “penance” has been called off by the prosecutor.

The Portsmouth Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2s9AvmW) jury selection was scheduled Monday in the misdemeanor case of 19-year-old Chukwudi Ikpeazu, of Parkland, Florida. A Phillips Exeter Academy classmate alleged that he fondled her against her will in 2015.

Prosecutor Patricia LaFrance said the case has been dismissed with conditions, and that she was prohibited from discussing them. She said the female student was in agreement with the terms.

The Boston Globe reported last year that a campus minister urged the student to reconcile with Ikpeazu and having him do “penance” by bringing his bread, which he baked and sold on campus. She first agreed, but later went to police.

Information from: Portsmouth Herald, http://www.seacoastonline.com

National News