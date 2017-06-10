800

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » Search ends for Navy…

Search ends for Navy sailor who fell off cruiser in Atlantic

By The Associated Press June 10, 2017 10:36 am 06/10/2017 10:36am
Share

HAVELOCK, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say they have stopped their search for a sailor who fell overboard from a Navy cruiser off the coast of North Carolina.

Navy officials said in a news release that Fire Controlman 2nd Class Christopher Clavin fell off the guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy on Tuesday afternoon about 80 miles (130 kilometers) out to sea.

Authorities say the Navy and Coast Guard searched for Clavin for 76 hours until sunset Friday. At least six ships and a half-dozen helicopters and planes helped in the search.

Officials say the crew of the USS Normandy is planning a memorial service for Clavin.

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » Search ends for Navy…
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

2017 CMT Music Awards

The biggest names in country music — and more! — came to Nashville, Tennessee, Wednesday night for the CMT Music Awards.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

National News