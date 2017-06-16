502

National News

SC mother and 5 children missing for a week found safe

By The Associated Press June 16, 2017 10:41 pm 06/16/2017 10:41pm
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina authorities say a mother and her five young children who hadn’t been heard from in more than a week have been located and are safe.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page Friday evening that Hattie Denise Shaw and her children — ages 7, 5, 4, 2, and 2 months — have been found and don’t have any injuries.

Lee County Sheriff Daniel Simon says Shaw’s sister became concerned after she failed to call her about twice a week as she typically does. Shaw’s debit and food stamp card hadn’t been used since June 8.

The Facebook post says Shaw will be contacting her family soon and has requested privacy until then.

