San Francisco bridge partially closed after motorist shot

By The Associated Press June 18, 2017 12:30 pm 06/18/2017 12:30pm
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Authorities say San Francisco’s Bay Bridge was partially shut down for hours after officers responding to a crash shot and wounded a motorist who drove at them.

The California Highway Patrol says the collision was reported around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

CHP Officer Vu Williams says a Cadillac not involved in the crash suddenly drove toward the officers during their investigation.

Williams says the male driver ignored multiple commands to stop and officers opened fire. The man was struck at least once and hospitalized in unknown condition.

Two passengers in the car were unharmed and were interviewed by investigators.

All eastbound lanes out of the city toward Oakland were closed for at least five hours, prompting motorists to get out of their cars, mingle in lanes and take photos.

