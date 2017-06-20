502

National News

Report: Oakland warehouse fire cause not determined

June 20, 2017
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Fire investigators say they were unable to determine what caused the blaze at an Oakland, California, warehouse that killed 36 people last December.

Investigators say they cannot rule an electrical failure, candles, incense, smoking material or an open flame as possible causes.

According to a report posted late Monday on the city of Oakland’s website, the fire originated on a back corner on the ground floor of the two-story building. But investigators say they couldn’t determine a cause because of the extensive fire damage.

Earlier this month, prosecutors charged two people with 36 counts of manslaughter, saying Derick Almena rented out space in the illegally converted warehouse and Max Harris planned the unpermitted party held the night of the blaze.

