Remains of World War II soldier returning home to Tennessee

By The Associated Press June 8, 2017 6:43 am 06/08/2017 06:43am
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The recently identified remains of a soldier killed in Europe during World War II are returning home to Tennessee.

Army Pfc. Reece Gass of Greeneville was serving with the 3rd Armored Division in Belgium when enemy fire destroyed his tank in 1945. While investigators found remains of a solider in a tank in 1947, repeated efforts to identify them were unsuccessful until earlier this year.

The 20-year-old Greene County native had been interred at the American Cemetery in Luxembourg with a headstone reading: “Here Rests in Honored Glory a Comrade in Arms Known but to God.”

Gass’ remains are scheduled to arrive at the Tri-Cities Airport in Blountville on Thursday evening. The burial with full military honors is set be held at Cross Anchor Cemetery in Greeneville on Sunday afternoon.

