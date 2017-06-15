502

Recorded threats at mosque lead to federal hate crime charge

By The Associated Press June 15, 2017 8:01 pm 06/15/2017 08:01pm
MIAMI (AP) — A Florida man already charged with leaving recorded threatening messages at a mosque will also be charged with a federal hate crime.

Court records released Thursday show that 35-year-old Gerald Sloane Wallace was indicted by a Miami grand jury on a hate crime charge for obstructing the free exercise of religious beliefs. A grand jury charged him last month with making an interstate communication that threatened injury. State authorities had charged Wallace previously.

The indictment says Wallace phoned the unidentified mosque in February and left a message using profanity against Islam, the prophet Muhammad and the Quran. He also allegedly threatened to “go down to your center.”

“I’m gonna shoot all y’all.”

Wallace faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted.

Court records don’t list an attorney for Wallace.

