502

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » Prosecution timeline of traffic…

Prosecution timeline of traffic stop in Castile shooting

By The Associated Press June 17, 2017 2:02 am 06/17/2017 02:02am
Share

Philando Castile was shot to death by a police officer last July barely more than a minute after his car was pulled over in a St. Paul, Minnesota, suburb for a faulty taillight. On Friday, St. Anthony police officer Jeronimo Yanez was acquitted of manslaughter. Yanez testified he saw a gun and feared for his life.

A criminal complaint gives a timeline of the July 6 traffic stop, as compiled by investigators from squad car audio and video recordings:

9:05 p.m. — Castile’s vehicle comes to a stop.

9:05:15-9:05:22 — Yanez approaches vehicle on driver’s side.

9:05:22-9:05:38: — Yanez leans at driver’s side window, greets Castile, tells him of brake light problem.

9:05:33 — Officer Joseph Kauser approaches vehicle on passenger side, stands near rear door.

9:05:38 — Yanez asks for driver’s license and proof of insurance.

9:05:48 — Castile provides proof of insurance.

9:05:49-9:05:52 — Yanez glances at card, tucks it into outer pocket.

9:05:52-9:05:55 — Castile tells Yanez: “Sir, I have to tell you that I do have a firearm on me.” Castile interrupts to say “OK” and places right hand on holstered gun.

9:05:55-9:06:02 — Yanez says, “OK, don’t reach for it, then.” Castile says, “I’m … I’m … (inaudible) reaching … Yanez interrupts to say, “Don’t pull it out.” Castile says: “I’m not pulling it out.” His girlfriend, Diamond Reynolds, says, “He’s not pulling it out.” Yanez shouts: “Don’t pull it out!” Yanez draws his gun with right hand while reaching inside driver’s window with left. Yanez removes left arm from car, fires seven shots, the last at 9:06:02.

9:06:03 — Reynolds yells: “You just killed my boyfriend!”

9:06:04 — Castile moaned and said what prosecutors called his last words: “I wasn’t reaching for it.”

9:06:42 — Reynolds begins livestreaming on Facebook.

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » Prosecution timeline of traffic…
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Congressional Baseball Game at Nats Park

A day after a gunman shot House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and three others, Democratic and GOP ballplayers took the field at Nats Park for the Congressional Baseball Game.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

National News