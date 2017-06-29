502

Pregnant woman who overdosed on heroin charged with assault

By The Associated Press June 29, 2017
EAST BUTLER, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania woman has been jailed on a charge she assaulted her unborn child by overdosing on heroin.

Online court records indicate 30-year-old Kasey Dischman was arraigned Wednesday on a single count of aggravated assault on an unborn child.

A criminal complaint says Dischman was roughly seven months pregnant when she injected herself with heroin she found under a couch June 23 in her home in East Butler.

Dischman was hospitalized. A day later, her daughter was delivered by cesarean section and placed on life support.

Police have said the child might not survive.

Online court records show Dischman was unable to post $500,000 bond and didn’t immediately have an attorney who could comment on the allegations.

