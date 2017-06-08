800

National News

Powerball prize now 10th largest after months without winner

By The Associated Press June 8, 2017
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — After more than two months without a winner, the Powerball jackpot has grown to $435 million.

The jackpot for Saturday night’s drawing would tie for the nation’s 10th largest lottery prize.

No one has matched all the balls drawn in the Powerball game since April 1, when a player in Arizona won $60 million.

Powerball drawings are held at 10:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Saturdays and Wednesdays. To win the jackpot, players must match six numbers drawn from a drum. There are five white balls drawn from a drum with 69 balls and one red ball drawn from a drum with 26 balls.

The chance of winning the jackpot is one in 292.2 million.

Powerball is played in 44 states, plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

