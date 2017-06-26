502

Police: TSA worker caught stealing cash at Florida airport

By The Associated Press June 26, 2017 12:30 pm 06/26/2017 12:30pm
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A Transportation Security Administration employee at a Florida airport has been fired after police said surveillance video showed him stealing cash.

The Orlando Sentinel reports 22-year-old Alexander Shae Johnson was arrested Thursday. Court records show he faces a third-degree felony grand theft charge.

An Orlando police report says a passenger selected for a pat-down search while going through security at Orlando International Airport saw Johnson standing near her bag. The report says she went through her bag afterward and realized cash was missing before noticing a bulge in Johnson’s shirt pocket that turned out to be money.

Johnson said the cash was his but the video showed otherwise. In a statement, TSA said it has “zero tolerance” for misconduct.

Johnson was released on bail. Orange County Jail records don’t list an attorney.

Information from: Orlando Sentinel, http://www.orlandosentinel.com/

