Police: Toddler fatally shot 7-year-old cousin in Tennessee

By The Associated Press June 7, 2017 7:26 am 06/07/2017 07:26am
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Tennessee say a toddler apparently shot a 7-year-old cousin to death at an apartment.

Nashville police said in a news release that Harmony Warfield died at a hospital after being shot Tuesday.

The statement says four other relatives were inside the apartment, including her 29-year-old aunt and other children ages 14, 11 and 2. The children were in the kitchen area when a shot was heard, and the 14-year-old reported the 2-year-old was holding a pistol. Youth Services detectives believe the shooting was accidental.

The gun wasn’t recovered, and police are seeking a friend of the aunt to determine what he knows about the gun. The statement says the man was outside the apartment, went inside to see what happened and fled the area.

