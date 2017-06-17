502

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » Police: Mother dies following…

Police: Mother dies following shooting rampage in New Mexico

By The Associated Press June 17, 2017 2:44 pm 06/17/2017 02:44pm
Share
The view of a general store parking lot in Abiquiu, N.M., on Friday, June 16, 2017, where a rampaging gunman shot and killed a 59-year-old Manuel Serrano the day before. A shooting spree linked to a lone gunman spanned 200 miles across northern New Mexico, killed four and ended with the arrest of suspect Damian Herrera. Abiquiu was once home to artist Georgia O'Keeffe. (AP Photo/Morgan Lee)

ABIQUIU, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say the mother of a man who went on a shooting rampage in New Mexico died several hours after being taken off life support, bringing the number of deaths to five.

District Attorney Marco Serna and Rio Arriba County Sheriff James Lujan confirmed the death late Friday of 49-year-old Maria “Brenda” Gallegos.

Serna initially reported her death after she was removed from life support, leading authorities to believe she had died.

But he said later she remained in critical condition for some time before dying.

Twenty-one-year-old Damian Herrera is accused of fatally shooting his stepfather and brother before turning the gun on his mother on Thursday.

Authorities have said he then traveled 200 miles (322 kilometers) across New Mexico and fatally shot two more people before he was arrested.

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » Police: Mother dies following…
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Congressional Baseball Game at Nats Park

A day after a gunman shot House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and three others, Democratic and GOP ballplayers took the field at Nats Park for the Congressional Baseball Game.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

National News