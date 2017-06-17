Police: Mother dies following shooting rampage in New Mexico

ABIQUIU, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say the mother of a man who went on a shooting rampage in New Mexico died several hours after being taken off life support, bringing the number of deaths to five.

District Attorney Marco Serna and Rio Arriba County Sheriff James Lujan confirmed the death late Friday of 49-year-old Maria “Brenda” Gallegos.

Serna initially reported her death after she was removed from life support, leading authorities to believe she had died.

But he said later she remained in critical condition for some time before dying.

Twenty-one-year-old Damian Herrera is accused of fatally shooting his stepfather and brother before turning the gun on his mother on Thursday.

Authorities have said he then traveled 200 miles (322 kilometers) across New Mexico and fatally shot two more people before he was arrested.