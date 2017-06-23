502

Police: Man faces charges after stealing more than 500 signs

By The Associated Press June 23, 2017 7:42 am 06/23/2017 07:42am
AVON LAKE, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man is facing charges after police say he stole more than 500 signs, claiming they were an eyesore and a distraction to drivers.

John Hoelzl, of Avon Lake, was charged Wednesday with a felony count of receiving stolen property.

Police say the signs, valued at more than $5,500, were taken over a period of several months.

The Avon Lake Police Department began investigating the thefts after receiving several complaints. Police say some of the signs were illegally posted, but most had been granted city approval.

Hoelzl tells WJW-TV in Cleveland that he “probably shouldn’t have” taken the signs and he expresses his apologies.

Court records show he faces a preliminary hearing June 29.

