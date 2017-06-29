502

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » Police: Man broke into…

Police: Man broke into woman’s bedroom, asked to stay night

By The Associated Press June 29, 2017 7:57 am 06/29/2017 07:57am
Share

PALISADES PARK, N.J. (AP) — Police in New Jersey say a man broke into a woman’s home and lay next to her in bed before asking to spend the night.

Palisades Park police say the woman began screaming and the man then fled.

Police are on the lookout for the man and released a sketch of him Wednesday.

They say he’s responsible for several stalking incidents on June 18 in the town, just across the Hudson River from New York.

Police say three women described the man as slim, about 5-foot-10 and in his 20s. The sketch shows a man wearing thick, black-rimmed glasses.

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » Police: Man broke into…
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Watermelon recipes for summer

Slice, dice and spice up watermelon to incorporate into your daily dishes this summer.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

National News