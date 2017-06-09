800

National News

Police: Family held prisoner by bobcat inside their house

June 9, 2017
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — Police in New Jersey say a bobcat cornered a mother and her two young children in the bathroom of their home, prompting a police response.

The Morris County family called police Wednesday evening to report that a bobcat had somehow gotten into their home.

NJ.com reports (http://bit.ly/2s2paE0 ) officers opened all of the doors and windows in the house to coax the bobcat into leaving.

Washington Township police Sgt. Robert Oranchak says the bobcat left after about an hour. He says it didn’t appear to be sick or rabid.

The animal did not make any contact with the family or the officers.

