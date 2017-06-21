502

Police catch rape suspect who was mistakenly released

By The Associated Press June 21, 2017 12:21 pm 06/21/2017 12:21pm
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia police have caught a rape suspect who was mistakenly released after he was brought from a jail to a police station to be processed on unrelated theft charges.

Fifty-three-year-old Russell Allen Bryant was in the Curran Fromhold Correctional Facility when he was brought to the police station to be booked on theft-related charges.

Bryant had been jailed since May 24, when he was charged with rape and other crimes relating to an alleged attack in October. The charges for the May 11 theft were filed Tuesday.

Police say he was “inadvertently released” late Tuesday afternoon, but announced Wednesday morning Bryant was back in custody. No other details were given.

___

This story has been corrected to show suspect’s middle name is spelled Allen, not Alan.

