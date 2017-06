By The Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Police say a 13-year-old boy has died after being shot in the backyard of a Chicago home.

The shooting happened Monday night in the city’s Washington Heights neighborhood. Police say someone fired several shots, striking the boy in the chest.

Police and the Cook County medical examiner identified the boy as Deshawn Martin. He was taken to a nearby suburban Chicago hospital where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy is planned.