502

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » Plane crashes into empty…

Plane crashes into empty Florida daycare building; 1 killed

By The Associated Press June 24, 2017 10:46 am 06/24/2017 10:46am
Share

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — A small plane has crashed into an empty daycare building in Florida, killing one person and injuring another.

WINK-TV reports that the Saturday morning plane crash caused extensive damage and a fire. It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the crash.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said that the Piper PA 28 aircraft crashed shortly after it took off from a nearby airfield. Lee County is located in southwest Florida.

Authorities said that one person was killed and another had been taken to the hospital with injuries. It was unclear how serious the injuries were.

Lee County Undersheriff Carmine Marceno told reporters that there were no daycare employees inside the building at the time of the crash. He says federal authorities will assist with the crash investigation.

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » Plane crashes into empty…
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

For $49.5M, you can own Jackie O's childhood home

The 23,000-square-foot (2,137-sq.-meter) home includes nine bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, indoor and outdoor pools and a lighted tennis court.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

National News