502

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » Perjury case dropped against…

Perjury case dropped against ex-trooper in Sandra Bland case

By The Associated Press June 28, 2017 5:10 pm 06/28/2017 05:10pm
Share

HEMPSTEAD, Texas (AP) — A misdemeanor perjury charge has been dismissed against a fired Texas state trooper in a case arising from his 2015 arrest of Sandra Bland, a black woman who was later found dead in a county jail.

Court documents show the charge against Brian Encinia was dropped Wednesday after he agreed to surrender his state law enforcement license and certification and to never again seek work in law enforcement in any capacity. Encinia also agreed to never seek to have the charge against him expunged — and to have the case against him renewed if he violated the agreement.

A Waller County grand jury had indicted Encinia after video from his patrol car contradicted his claims that Bland assaulted him without provocation during her arrest.

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » Perjury case dropped against…
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Summer binge watch guide

Beat the summer heat and stay cool by streaming these 15 shows.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

National News