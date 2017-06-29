502

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » Parents sue amusement park…

Parents sue amusement park where son, 8, drowned in pool

By The Associated Press June 29, 2017 9:42 pm 06/29/2017 09:42pm
Share

SUNBURY, Pa. (AP) — The parents of an 8-year-old boy who drowned in a Pennsylvania amusement park’s swimming pool have filed a wrongful-death lawsuit contending the lifeguards were incompetent.

Mohamad and Fadma Boudriss say staffers at the Knoebels Amusement Resort in Elysburg responded slowly last July when their son Yassin was discovered floating in the Crystal Pool’s shallow end.

They say someone performing CPR asked for an automated external defibrillator but none was provided. They say lifeguards were improperly trained or supervised and didn’t watch people in the pool.

The Montour County coroner ruled Yassin’s cause of death was drowning with autism contributing. He says the boy could’ve stood in the 3 feet of water where he was found.

Pennlive.com reports the lawsuit was filed in Northumberland County court and seeks unspecified damages exceeding $50,000.

Knoebels says it doesn’t comment on pending litigation.

___

Information from: Pennlive.com, http://www.pennlive.com

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » Parents sue amusement park…
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Watermelon recipes for summer

Slice, dice and spice up watermelon to incorporate into your daily dishes this summer.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

National News